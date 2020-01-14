COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has some Missouri companies rethinking their drug-testing policies.
Recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois on January 1, with long lines instantly becoming the norm outside of some dispensaries. In Missouri, where recreational marijuana is not legal, users must have a state-issued medical card.
The new law does not change the legal situation in Missouri, where an employee can be fired if marijuana is found in their system on a drug test. With many Metro East residents working in Missouri, a lawyer is urging employers to review their drug-free policies.
“If cannabis is legal recreationally and you can consume it on a Friday night, just like you can a gin and tonic or a beer or whatever it is, while that's out of your system by Tuesday, the cannabis isn't,” said attorney Narcisa Przulj said.
Przulj said many of her clients, who are employers, asked if it is even worth it to drug test employees going forward.
Missouri law says you cannot be impaired at work and that employers can drug test. Przulj recommends you know your employer’s policy and approach on drugs.
Przulj said it is still unclear if an Illinois resident who legally uses marijuana and is fired for such use can sue their employer. She added that you cannot file for claims if you were fired for being impaired at work but she is confident that likely won’t be the case for long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.