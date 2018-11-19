ST LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The holidays are approaching and so is the "Little Drummer Boy" challenge.
Join the rest of the country this year in a challenge to not hear the song “The Little Drummer Boy.” Although we are aware the song is probably in your head by now, you have time to let it out.
The game runs from midnight on Black Friday until midnight on December 23. To win the challenge, you can not even listen to any parody or interpretation of the song.
The most difficult part of the challenge is to avoid is hearing the song in a TV episode or a movie.
Good luck!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.