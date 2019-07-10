WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Several camper trailers were damaged by fire in Wentzville Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at Rotary Park around 6 a.m.
It appeared two camper trailers were completely damaged and a third sustained significant damage in the fire. The trailers were reportedly used for storage.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.