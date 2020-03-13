ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local organization is taking extra steps to help local and small businesses who are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The campaign is called 314 Together. Local shops, restaurants and other small businesses are encouraged to use the hashtag #314together to let you know what services they offer that don't require you putting yourself at risk to purchase.
The local organization The Women's Creative is behind the idea.
"Buying gift cards, whether it's getting take out, or some businesses if they want to offer curb side pick up," Christina Weaver with The Women's Creative said. "Whatever businesses can think of to help support their work, we want to make sure they have a platform to get the word out."
