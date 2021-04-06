(CBS NEWSPATH) -- A host of celebrities are helping kick off a campaign to celebrate the generous spirit of Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British veteran who died of COVID this year. It’s called the "Captain Tom 100" charity challenge.

Captain Tom Moore stepped up during the darkness of the pandemic. He walked laps around his backyard to raise more than $53 million for the UK's National Health Service, inspiring millions around the world. Now Captain Tom's family wants the 100-year-old's legacy to march on. They teamed up with everyday folks and some famous faces, including actress Judi Dench and soccer star David Beckham.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Tom's daughter, said they want people to, "Invent your challenge around the number 100. And you imagine, if he was still here, he would just be thinking this was the best thing ever!"

Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, dies aged 100 Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran whose efforts to raise millions for the UK's National Health Service made him a universally adored icon during the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, has died in hospital after himself contracting the disease, his family said Tuesday.

In a promotional video, British TV host Konnie Huq said, "So, whatever you can do, do it 100 times to help raise money for charity."

You can do anything for the challenge, like baking 100 cakes, or doing 100 pushups, or simply walk 100 steps. Just make sure you don't pick something too difficult to complete. The challenge will play out Friday, April 30 to Monday, May 3, what would have been his 101st birthday weekend.

Captain Tom's grandson recommends to just keep it fun. "This is your opportunity to do something absolutely joyous when we're just coming out of this pandemic," he said.

And it's not just about getting to a hundred, but ensuring, as Captain Tom used to say, tomorrow will be a good day.

If you want to take part in the challenge, you can post your journey on social media with the hashtag #captaintom100.