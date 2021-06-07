WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nature campers took the trails at Quail Ridge Park in Wentzville Monday, as the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department kicks off its outdoor summer camps of 2021.
The half-day, week-long camp offers a group of 7 to 11-year-olds the chance to explore nature, learn about animals and plants and take part in games and scavenger hunts.
"We just take what we normally do and twist it a little bit," said Abigail Loucks, a park ranger at Quail Ridge Park. "We have activities spread out in different areas, we'll have the kids go to four or six different tables compared to just two tables."
This year, Loucks said the county decided to decrease total enrollment of campers and increase the number of staff members to make sure everyone remains safe.
"A lot of our programs have been filled up to capacity because people want to get outside and enjoy nature and stop being confined to their house all the time," she said.
On Monday, campers learned about different animals, made their own animal "skat" and went on a hike around the park.
"I wanted to come because I heard there was nature and I want to learn about new animals and learn more things about those animals," said camper Cooper Herbers.
He's never attended one of the county's outdoor camps, but is excited about being surrounded by kids his age and is looking forward to archery lessons later in the week.
"If there's not any people it's not going to be as fun because you won't be able to talk to anyone or play with anyone," he said.
Axel Strassner has been coming to Camp Quail for several years and has been looking forward to the start of summer camp.
"My favorite part is probably when we go into the creek and swim and also I like playing the games and scavenger hunts," he said. "You make friends and it's just really fun."
His younger brother Oliver also enjoys camp and is excited to learn about snakes later in the week.
"There's this person coming and he's brining a bunch of snakes and telling us about them," he said.
Outdoor campers are not required to wear masks and camp staff does their best to keep kids socially distanced. After a year of back and forth learning in person and virtually, campers said they're excited to be outside and free of masks.
"Virtual learning is boring, it's just a screen," said Raegan Pickett. "I like being around other people."
