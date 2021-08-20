FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It's a crime trend that's happening across St. Louis County, but a few Fenton homeowners are fed up after multiple car break-ins in their neighborhood.
"Call 911! Call 911!," Cindy Langley yelled at suspects who were rummaging through her car weeks ago.
Langley caught the whole thing on her Ring doorbell camera. You can see in the footage at least three suspects walking up to her cars in her driveway, and breaking into one. While you can't see Langley in her video, you can hear her yelling at the suspects and for her family inside to call 911.
"We've never had to worry about this and neighbors are fed up, and my fear is something bad is going to happen as a result of this," Langley continued.
Langley is just one of the many victims in Fenton and specifically in the Sancta Maria neighborhood that's had cars broken into this year.
"Everybody's car has been gotten in to," Leslie Kluge said.
Kluge lives down the street from Langley. She says her two cars and her daughter's car, who lives less than a half mile from her, have been broken into in the last few weeks.
"We've gotten to the point that when I leave in the morning, I close the garage in the morning so no one has the opportunity to get in the house. We don't wanna walk at night, I don't wanna walk at night. Our kids don't want to walk at night, I don't want them out at night," Kluge continued.
In Fenton alone, St. Louis County police say thefts are up 380 percent from last year. Those statistics run similar across the entire county. However, suspects stealing car parts, like catalytic converters, have police even more concerned. That specific crime is up more than 100 percent from 2020.
"They're not just targeting a specific area. We see them moving all around in and out of St. Louis County," Public Information Officer Adrian Washington explained.
Washington, with the St. Louis County police, says officers have ramped up patrols in the areas across the county that are being targeted. While residents say they've noticed the increased police presence, they're still feeling on edge.
"I don't feel safe anymore. I've always been aware, but now I'm paranoid," Langley shared.
Both Langley and Kluge tell me they and other neighbors have considered getting their conceal and carry permit because of the increased crime in their neighborhood. Police say it's always best to let them handle situation. They say never approach a suspect, take notes on their movements, and call 911.
