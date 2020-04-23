ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The number of calls to a St. Louis Metro crisis hotline are up double digits in the last month. Behavioral Health Response, which operates the crisis line, said 75% of the calls are related to COVID-19.
Holly Nemec is the community relations manager for Behavioral Health Response, or BHR. Licensed mental health experts provide free assistance through the crisis hotline 24/7/365. She said the number of calls has increased about 14% since March 17.
“Certainly in the last month we have seen a lot of increase in our calls related to depression and being isolated," said Nemec. “A lot of anxiety, a lot of people concerned about work whether or not they’re going to have a pay check, whether or not they’re going to be able to pay their bills.”
Illinois is also seeing a large number of people seeking help. The Illinois Department of Human Services' Division of Mental Health recently launched a free text support line, Call 4 Calm, which connects residents with a counselor.
In just the first week, Call 4 Calm received 1,209 texts across the state.
This comes as psychologists with St. Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute warn expectant moms and new moms are more likely to develop postpartum depression right now because of COVID-19. Psychologists said the higher likelihood is due mostly to prolonged isolation.
“During all my pregnancies I get something called Hyperemesis Gravidarum. It’s a really severe, debilitating form of nausea and vomiting that occurs in pregnancy. It’s kinda like morning sickness all day sickness on steroids to where you’re pretty much bed-bound and can’t do normal functions you would normally do," said Michelle Lawlor, who is expecting twin girls in August.
Just as Lawlor was finally feeling well enough to leave home, COVID-19 hit.
“To be forced to be isolated and not have people that can come over or getting out of the house just because you need a break, you can’t really do that. I can see why it would make postpartum depression more prevalent," said Lawlor, who battled postpartum depression after the birth of her first child four years ago.
Doctors said the most important thing to remember is to not be afraid to ask for help.
“Definitely ask and talk about it, don’t just hide it because sometimes it doesn’t get better on its own and there’s things that can help," said Lawlor.
If you are an Illinois resident and would like to speak with a counselor for free through the Call 4 Calm service, you can text TALK to 552020 for English or HABLAR for Spanish.
You can call BHR's free 24-hour crisis hotline at 314-469-6644
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.