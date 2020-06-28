ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Around 300 protesters chanted "resign Lyda, take the cops with you" outside St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home in the Central West End Sunday afternoon after she read the names and addresses of demonstrators calling for police reform during a Friday afternoon Facebook live video.
Residents and elected officials are calling for Krewson's resignation after she was live on Facebook for her regular COVID-19 briefing and was answering questions when someone asked about a meeting she had with protesters outside City Hall. Krewson then grabbed the submitted comments from residents and read them, including the names and some partial and some full addresses of those calling to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The video has since been deleted and Krewson issued an apology later that day.
A couple stepped outside their home and pointed their pistol and automatic rifle at protesters as they marched toward the mayor's home.
A husband and wife hold a pistol and automatic rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on.
A man holds an automatic rifle as protesters walk past his house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A husband and wife hold a pistol and automatic rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A husband and wife hold a pistol and automatic rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A man yells at protesters holding a semi-automatic rifle as protesters walk past his house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past his home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A man yells at protesters holding a semi-automatic rifle as protesters walk past his house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past his home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A husband and wife hold a pistol and automatic rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A man holds an automatic rifle as protesters walk past his house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A husband and wife hold a pistol and automatic rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A husband and wife hold a pistol and automatic rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A man yells at protesters holding a semi-automatic rifle as protesters walk past his house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past his home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A man yells at protesters holding a semi-automatic rifle as protesters walk past his house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past his home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Her reading the information sparked criticism from both elected officials and residents. St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green said in a tweet "So not cool to doxx my constituents who support #DefundThePolice on your FB live. It's a move designed to silence dissent, and it's dangerous"
An online petition demanding Krewson’s resignation has gained more than 40,000 signatures since Friday. Those calling for her to step down say she doxed people by reading those letters, meaning she made private or identifying information public on the internet with malicious intent.
"Tonight, I would like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall as I was answering a routine question during one of my updates earlier today. While this is public information, I did not intend to cause distress or harm to anyone," Krewson said in a statement. "The post has been removed and again, I sincerely apologize."
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, who is challenging Krewson in the Democratic primary in the 2021 mayoral election, stops short of calling for Krewson’s resignation.
News 4 reached out to the mayor for comments, but a spokesperson said the mayor in not interested in talking, saying "she’s apologized, acknowledges she made a mistake and has absolutely no intention of resigning."
