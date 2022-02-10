CHESTERFIELD (KMOV.com) -- Chesterfield Mall is far from empty. But it's just not filled with the typical retail spots. From pickle ball courts to an arcade to a realtor's office, the mall's owners are working to keep the storefronts filled.
Now they're looking for more to fill the space. According to The Staenberg Group, who purchased the mall two years ago, they are offering discounted and temporary leases for small businesses.The ideal business for this property does not need foot traffic to survive and is not looking for a permanent home, said TSG. They held an information event on Thursday and leasing director Rick Echelmeyer said they had about 30 people attend, with about six people seriously interested.TSG hopes to begin development of Downtown Chesterfield in spring of 2024 which is the ultimate future of the mall property. Their plan is a unique mixed use development that includes multi-family residential, corporate office, upscale retail and restaurants, a theater, boutique fitness, supermarket and pocket parks," Tim Lowe, vice president of leasing and development for TSG, told KMOV in 2020.Interested businesses can contact TSG at 314-513-0024.
