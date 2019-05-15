ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Now seems to be the best time to be named 'Gloria'.
Starting today through Thursday, May 16 at 6 p.m., anyone with the first or middle name 'Gloria', with a Missouri or Illinois ID, can email Bud Light for a chance to score two tickets for the Western Conference Finals and free beer at the game.
To enter, email CallingAllGlorias@Anheuser-Busch.com with an image of your driver's license.
10 lucky people named 'Gloria' will be notified on Thursday ahead of Game 4 and can pick up the tickets at a special "Calling All Gloria's" will-call booth at the Enterprise Center.
Good luck and LET'S GO BLUES!
