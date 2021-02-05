ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stray Rescue of St. Louis wants to remind everyone that if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pet.
Stray Rescue will be patrolling looking for dogs and cats stuck out in the cold over the weekend as cold air hits the area.
If you see an animal in trouble, you can give Stray Rescue a call at (314) 771-6121.
"I always think when we're out in the cold and you don't have a pair of gloves or something on and you know just who painfully cold your fingers get, think about how your pets paw pads feel," said Donna Lochmann with the rescue.
Stray Rescue is also offering up supplies to keep your pet safe and warm if you cannot afford to do so.
