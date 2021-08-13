SUTTER CREEK, Ca. (KOVR/CBS NEWSPATH) – An angry parent allegedly attacked a sixth-grade teacher outside of a California elementary school during student pickup.
District leaders in Sutter Creek said the assault happened during an argument over a child having to wear a mask. The incident was originally between the parent and female principal, but a teacher intervened and told the man to leave.
Superintendent Dr. Torie Gibson said as soon as the teacher stepped in to help, the parent attacked him. The teacher was left bleeding, bruised and with cuts to his head and face.
District policy states students are required to wear masks indoors, but vaccinated teachers and staff can go maskless when students are not present. Dr. Gibson said the dad saw teachers without masks and got angry.
