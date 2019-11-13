Max Benson -- California Special Needs Student killed

Max Benson died two days after reportedly being restrained on November 28, 2018 at Guiding Hands School, Inc. in El Dorado Hills, California

 CBS SACRAMENTO / JENNIE SINGER

CALIFORNIA (CBS) -- Charges were announced Tuesday against three California employees in the death of a student with special needs, CBS Sacramento reports. Guiding Hands School, Inc. Executive Director and Site Administrator Cindy Keller, Principal Staranne Meyers and special education teacher Kimberly Wohlwend each face one charge of felony involuntary manslaughter for the November 2018 incident.

Thirteen-year-old Max Benson died after reportedly being restrained by staff due to violent behavior. He eventually became unresponsive. Authorities said a teacher performed CPR, but Benson died two days later at the UC Davis Medical Center.

The California Department of Education later suspended Guiding Hands School, Inc.'s certification and it was closed. 

