PLACER COUNTY, CA (CNN/KMOV) -- Local and federal agencies are now investigating the death of a person who died hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
The person got the vaccine in Placer County, in the Sacramento area Thursday after testing positive for COVID in late December, according to the sheriff’s office. The Placer County Health Department confirmed they didn't administer the shot.
Britni Tucker was one of the many people eager to get the vaccine and get on with life but after learning news of the recent death left Tucker uneasy.
"I’m really relying on the vaccine to, in hopes, cure this pandemic because I have a 9-month old daughter I’m trying to protect,” she said. "Now I think it's something I should definitely put more research into."
Little is known about the person who died in placer county. Officials have not released their age, gender, if they had any health conditions or what vaccine they received.
The coroner has not released a cause of death. A planned autopsy by the coroner will reveal the reason Monday.
UC Davis Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Dean Blumberg said, "all the health care professionals are making sure to report any concerning adverse events following immunization, even if it's not related, just to pick up any kind of signal."
Unfamiliar with this case, Blumberg said these vaccines aren't a shot in the dark. He adds there hasn't been any increased deaths due to vaccines and thousands study subjects were looked at prior to approval.
But he says after a vaccine, anything can still happen.
"They might have other things that are basically random, like they might get into a car accident," said Blumberg
The California Department of Public Health releasing a statement saying they "take these instances seriously and are working with government partners to investigate."
Earlier, batches of the Moderna vaccines were pulled from use after fewer than 10 people who received shots at a San Diego vaccination site needed medical care, possibly due to rare but severe allergic reactions. On Wednesday, it was deemed safe to resume using the Moderna vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.