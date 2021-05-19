MANTECA, CA (KCRA/CNN) -- An 8th grade homework assignment sparked concern from at least one parent in California.
On April 12 Melissa Cheek’s son got an assignment for his 8th grade social studies class at Shasta Elementary in Manteca that she said gave her cause for concern. The teacher used a racial slur, spelled out in full, in the body of the assignment at least twice.
“It has been a word that has come up in school. One that we don't use as a family. One that is again offensive. He knew that it wasn't a word that was ok to use,” said Cheek.
The assignment further directed the students to visit the Ferris State University Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia, which, according to the museum’s mission, “uses objects of intolerance to teach tolerance and promote social justice.” The students were also told to read a web page that explores the extensive history of the racial slur.
Cheek said parents were not notified of the assignment ahead of time. “Nothing was sent out you know be on the lookout we're discussing this. This might be uncomfortable you know, that could have been a better approach,” she said.
Cheek doesn’t believe the assignment was geared for middle school students like her son. “I feel like there were many ways you could have approached it other than how he did and it was very inappropriate,” said Cheek.
A statement from the Manteca Unified School District reads in part: “After a fair and thorough investigation, administration and teacher agreed that the assignment presented to students neither aligned to state grade-level standards nor was age appropriate and thus the assigned was rescinded and grades were not impacted.” That statement goes on to state, “supporting age-appropriate assignments is critical for meaningful discussion.”
Cheek said she believes the teacher who assigned it should face some disciplinary action.
“You should be held accountable for that. And the fact that nothing's been done, he's continued to teach as normal, everyday, on campus putting out material I just feel like it's been shoved under the rug and I'm not ok with that,” she said.
After the district pulled the assignment, the school’s principal contacted the parents to tell them their son would be placed in an alternative classroom to complete his classwork for the remainder of the school year.
