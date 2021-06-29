MONTEREY-SALINAS, CA (KSBW/CNN) – A California man is recovering after being bitten by a great white shark.
Nemanja Spasojevic’s day of snorkeling and crabbing took a terrifying turn when he felt something on the back of his right leg.
"Very quick, like an, almost like a mosquito bite, kind of like a sharp pain and a little bit of a push,” he recalled.
At first, Spasojevic said he didn’t know what it was, but then he came face-to-face with the shark. At that point, he got to the beach as fast as he could. He then realized his wet suit was filling up with blood.
"Kind of the bulge of, like, kind of liquid. And you open the sleeve like in just like a pretty thick kind of blood, maybe like three quarter of a pint, like fall out,” said Spasojevic.
Limping and bleeding, the 35-year-old was able to call out to a fisherman for help. "So I yell at the fisherman, 'hey, shark attack, shark attack.' So it took us some time to get his attention. But then once he saw me, I was like like I just kind of drop on the sand,” he said.
Thankfully, his injuries were not too serious.
The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office estimated the shark to be between 6 and 8 feet long. The beach where the attack happened has been closed.
