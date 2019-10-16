STOCKTON, CA. (KOVR/CNN) – A California Lyft driver thought she was just picking up a regular passenger, but the man turned out to be a hit-and-run suspect.
"The guy seemed kind of anxious. He seemed desperate to go home,” said Mariza Ruelas, the Lyft driver.
Ruelas said she drove past Stockton police investigating a hit-and-run while she was on her way to pick up a rider. When the man got in her car, she had no idea he was a suspect wanted by police. The driver said she quickly found the man was wanted when she was stopped by officers a few minutes later.
"Once I got pulled over and how he was acting, I kind of already knew obviously that they were looking for him,” she said.
According to police, investigators heard the suspect had been picked up by Ruelas fleeing the scene.
“The minute we drove off from that house, he was done for,” she said.
Police said Michael Magdaleno and Clarissa Roots were arrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run. A spokesperson with the Stockton Police Department said this is the first time he’s ever heard of anything like this happening
"I don't know what was going through his mind,” Ruelas said. “I don't know how desperate he was. I don't know what he was willing to do once we got away from that area."
Ruelas said she won’t let the incident stop her from picking up riders.
"It's just like any other job, you have a risk and all kinds of stuff. You could work at a liquor store and someone could come in and rob you,” she said.
Stockton police said they would now be paying special attention to for any other possible suspects calling a rideshare to leave a crime scene.
