SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A little leap day baby was born at a Sacramento-area hospital on Saturday. Not only was she born on leap day, but her father was a leap day baby, as well.
San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael dressed up little Camila in “leap-frog” attire.
Nurses say the odds of a parent sharing a birthday with their child on a leap year is 1 in 2.1 million.
Officials with Dignity Health say babies born on this day are called “leapers.”
