SACRAMENTON, CA (KOVR/CNN) - A California homeowner said a man broke into his home using a ceramic bunny, took a shower, then walked down the stairs in just a towel.
Steve Baker’s surveillance cameras captured the start of the bizarre break in last Thursday just before 11 p.m.
"He walked up the stairs to the door, obviously he saw it was locked couldn't get in, walked back down and picked up this little ceramic bunny we had in the garden,” he recalled.
Baker was asleep and his wife was watching television when she heard the water running.
"She woke me up and in a panicked way said, 'get the gun there's somebody upstairs,” he said. "I grabbed the gun, I don't keep it loaded but I can do it pretty darn quickly and that's what I did and to be quiet honest walked out first forgot my shorts so my wife helped me with that."
Just as Baker was about to see what was going on, he turned around and saw the suspect coming down the stairs wrapped in a towel.
"I said, 'what are earth are you thinking?' cause it's a 24-year-old kid and he 'responded saying I had to.,” Baker said.
Baker’s wife called 911 while he held the suspect at gunpoint. When deputies arrived, they arrested Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who they believe broke into the home using a ceramic bunny.
“And as police were looking for evidence, they went to the dining room table and there’s the bunny with a piece of glass right next to it,” he said.
Though certainly frightening at the time, Baker in a way can laugh about what happened and is grateful it wasn’t worse.
“He’s lucky because someone else could’ve shot him,” he said.
Tiago-Freitas was charged with residential burglary.
