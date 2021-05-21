LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five days after 58-year-old George Null went for a day hike in the Buckhorn, Mount Waterman area in Los Angeles County and failed to return, he was rescued after surviving on only water.
“We were up at the top of the hill and we start coming down and then we hear the bullhorn saying he’s been found. You have no idea, so relieved,” said Rebecca Latta, Null’s sister.
Latta felt relief and gratitude when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Air Rescue 5 spotted her brother deep down in a canyon. “We didn’t know for days, not knowing is so hard,” she recalled.
Search efforts for Null began Saturday night after he went for a day hike and never returned. For days, volunteers and authorities scoured the terrain on the ground. Then, during an aerial search of Bear Canyon, the airship spotted Null waving at them near a creek, in a very remote and rugged part of the Angeles National Forest.
“The area he was located was about 2,500 feet, the mountaintop he came off of in order to get there is at approximately 8,000 feet so over several days, he’s made a lot of progress downstream,” said Sgt. John Gilbert.
“He gave me a huge hug, I think he’s so exhausted that I really think he doesn’t have a lot of words right now and he’s a little bit delirious after five days of wandering around in the forest,” Latta said.
Latta said her brother is an Eagle Scout and experienced hiker, but he told her he got disoriented in an area where authorities said a lot of the trails are burned out from the Bobcat Fire.
“Since then the Forestry Service has closed these areas and recommended hikers don’t go in them so nature can heal as well as the trails can be fixed and the signs can be repainted,” said Sgt. Gilbert.
“I don’t know if he didn’t have a compass or he wasn’t using it, I’m not sure,” Latta said. “A really wonderful thing to be able to reunite with him and have that opportunity to see him again.”
