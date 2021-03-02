SACRAMENTO, CA. (KOVR) -- After landing his dream firefighting job, a rookie firefighter found his firehouse to be full of racism and discrimination, causing him to quit the job he'd worked so hard for.
Desmond Lewis played football at UC Davis, graduated, and then landed his dream job. "This was my dream department these are the people and community I wanted to serve,” he said.
After graduating in the middle of a global pandemic and civil rights movement, Lewis said everything changed. He said co-workers started making racist remarks such as, “’Can’t these people stop protesting and go back to shooting each other.’ ‘Was driving by a group of black kids and called them n****.'”
Lewis said it wasn’t just racism he faced inside of the Sacramento Fire Department. He said, “The way they talk about women, different sexualities. They still say re*** and F***. A firefighter being bold enough to say the n-word is upsetting and frustrating.”
One of two African American captains within the department said he wasn’t surprised by the allegations. ““Do I believe it? Yes, I do believe it. Because this is what happens when you don’t recruit a diverse department,” said Jaymes Butler.
Of the 700 personnel within the department, nearly 70% of them are white men.
“Once the experiences he shared became known to the administration they started an investigation with the city’s Equal Opportunity Employment officers. We strive to have a department the mirrors the community we serve. Knowing that we can do better,” department spokesperson Keith Wade said.
“It sucks that this happened and my dream department wasn’t all that I thought it was but it doesn’t mean there’s not another place out there for me,” Lewis said.
