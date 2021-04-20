CALIFORNIA (CNN/ KCAL, KCBS) – A family in southern California says they saw and smelled what appeared to be human waste falling out of an airplane, and then it landed on their back porch.
Sitting right under the flight path for the Burbank Airport, a Studio City home gets its fair share of sights and sounds. “They just changed the flight path recently, and it’s very, very loud,” homeowner Michelle Steinberg said.
Michelle said her family has never been bothered by overhead smells, until recently. “All of a sudden we smell this horrible stench,” said Michelle’s 11-year-old daughter Ellie.
“I thought the smell was fertilizer from maybe the neighbor’s yard,” Gianna Joudi, Ellie’s friend, recalled. The two were swimming in the backyard when they saw a low-flying airplane pass over. Another concerned neighbor was able to snap a photo.
Immediately after, they found foul-smelling droplets all over their back porch. “Just splatters of brown everywhere," Ellie said.
The girls said they were positive it was human waste. Michelle collected a sample using a Q-tip. The family also reported the incident to the FAA to investigate.
Michelle said she thinks human waste may have fallen out of an airplane bathroom. "I've done a little bit of googling since it happened of course and people say oh, they can't dump, that's not how the systems work. But, there could be leaks. There could be cracks. There could be problems in the plane, so,” she said.
The homeowner said she thinks it could have been an accident but hopes whatever is wrong gets fixed so it doesn’t happen to anybody else.
