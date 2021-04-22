RESEDA, CA. (KCBS) – A California family is frightened after they found a noose hanging in their yard.
“I was panicking, I thought they know where I live, they know that we’re black,” said a woman who did not want to be identified. She said her family found the noose hanging from the tree in the backyard of their Reseda home.
Her grandfather was especially shaken by the discovery of the racist symbol. “At my age, I kinda went through that era. It took me back to when I was a kid, and I was very emotional,” he said.
The family believes someone cut the fence in their backyard late Tuesday night, crept onto their property and tied the noose to the tree. They said nothing like this has happened to them in the 30 years they have lived there.
When asked why they may have been targeted, the family said they believe it may be linked to the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. “The climate is racially charged at the moment but that also gives incentive to people who are racist to come and do things like this,” the woman said.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were called out. They took the noose and are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
The family said they plan to install security cameras in the backyard and also cut down the tree. Although shaken, the family said they won’t let this act of hate dampen their spirits. “I love all people, we're all the same, we're all in this together,” the grandfather said.
