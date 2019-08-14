PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) -- California deputies rescued ducklings from a storm drain on Tuesday.
The deputies say they were on patrol when they were flagged down by someone who said they saw the little guys fall into the drain, so one deputy immediately hopped in while the other caught the rare rescue mission on camera.
There were four of them down there, but once they were all safe and sound, they waddled on their way with mom.
