SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A California couple is facing burglary charges after entering an elderly Shiloh, Illinois woman’s home and leaving with some of her belongings, police say.
Richard Ely of Upland, California and Diana George of Lakewood, California were charged Friday with residential burglary and theft.
On Friday, the Shiloh police took report of the theft from the elderly woman. The victim told police George came to her house and asked for a glass of water. When the victim went to get the water, George entered the victim's home without permission. Police said Ely then entered the home as well and started to walk through the rooms of the home.
The victim told both suspects to leave her house, and they both compiled. The victim then noticed some of her money and jewelry was missing.
The victim provided descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, and they Ely and George were taken into custody by the Collinsville Police Department.
Ely and George are currently held at the Madison County Jail on $100,000 bond.
