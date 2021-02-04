PLACERVILLE, CA. (CBS13) – Placerville, California’s city logo, a noose hanging from a tree, has become a sensitive topic over the years.
“It is quite controversial, and I think there is a big divide within the community about what we ultimately do,” said councilmember Michael Saragosa.
After the discussion on whether to keep or remove the moniker was tabled due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the issue is now back up for debate. Former mayor Saragosa hopes the meetings happen in person.
“I do think we will have a more healthy and vibrant discussion if we have it in person,” he explained.
Town residents have also weighed in on the controversial logo.
“I don’t want to represent that, and I don’t think the city should represent that either,” explained resident Kelly Rodgers.
Michael Valdez, a local tattoo artist, said he thought ill feelings towards the symbol may be unfounded.
“It could be misguided because nobody was lynched here for racial reasons. It was capital punishment,” Valdez said.
The city council recently voted to appoint two councilmembers to present recommendations to staff on how to move forward with a long-awaited solution.
“Is this a council action, is this a vote of the community, do we take polling of folks, all of those items are going to be discussed,” explained Saragosa.
The issue is how do you include public comment during a pandemic. The subcommittee is looking at potentially a series of virtual or in-person community conversations with the goal of including everyone’s voice.
“I want to make sure we have a thorough enough conversation where people feel like they were heard, that we actually had a real conversation and didn’t rubber-stamp something,” Saragosa said.
