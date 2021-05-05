CLEMENTS, CA. (KOVR) – A bar owner in California was arrested for allegedly selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards out of his business.
Todd Anderson, 59, is the owner of the Old Corner Saloon in Clements. He was arrested by agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control after the department said deputies purchased the cards for $20.
"We were able to purchase four, and then today we located 30 blank cards, laminating machines, laminate, cutters and things to manufacture the cards,” said Luke Blehm, Division Chief, California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
The bar owner was arrested for falsifying a medical record, falsifying a seal and several counts of identity theft. Investigators said they also found an unregistered gun on Anderson.
Authorities said they don’t know how many vaccine cards Anderson may have made or sold, but agents witnessed eight transactions. A bartender at his establishment is also under investigation for her alleged role.
