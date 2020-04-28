WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified a Cahokia, Illinois woman killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Wright City Monday morning.
Denese Burton, 50, was driving her Dodge Durango eastbound near mile marker 198.2 around 5 a.m. when it veered off the road, striking a cable barrier.
Police said Burton was ejected from her SUV when it overturned. She later died from her injuries.
