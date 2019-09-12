CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cahokia Schools have cancelled school for Friday, Sept. 13 due to a large water main break.
The main break has caused a boil order to be issued for many Metro East areas.
After consulting with the water company, Cahokia Schools are concerned with clean drinking water, general hand sanitation and food preparation.
