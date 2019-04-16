CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cahokia police are asking for help identifying a man who they say is related to the unlawful use of a credit card.
Cahokia police posted a photo of the man in a vehicle taken from a surveillance camera on their Facebook page Tuesday.
Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the man or the situation to contact Det. Kevin Phegley or leave an anonymous tip at 618-332-4212.
