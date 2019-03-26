CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Cahokia are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.
The department released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday morning. According to officials, the suspect took over $1,200 in merchandise.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call police at 618-332-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.