Retail theft suspect

Surveillance images of a suspect being sought by police in Cahokia.

 Cahokia Police Department

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Cahokia are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

The department released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday morning. According to officials, the suspect took over $1,200 in merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call police at 618-332-4209.

