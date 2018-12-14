ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A middle school in Cahokia, Illinois is on lockdown Friday morning after a threat was made.
A general threat was made at Wirth/Parks Middle School in Cahokia early Friday morning prompting the school to go into a “Code Red Lockdown” where students and faculty are kept in classrooms and are not allowed to leave, according to the superintendent. No one is allowed into the school during the lockdown either.
The school is now in “Shelter Lockdown”, which means students and faculty are free to go about the school, but they cannot leave the school and no one can come in.
Details of the threat are unknown.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said they have no one in custody and do not have a suspect.
NEws 4 will update this story as it develops.
