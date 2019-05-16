EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police Department is assisting officers in East St. Louis with their latest homicide investigation.
Police were called to the Samuel Gompers Housing Complex in the 450 block of North 6th Street around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Eric R. Roby, of Cahokia, with a gunshot wound.
Roby was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
According to authorities, their investigation identified an acquaintance of Roby’s as a person of interest. The person of interest was found and taken into custody on an outstanding unrelated warrant. The person of interest is currently in custody and has not been formally charged with anything related to Roby’s death.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to call police at 618-570-4985, 618-482-6767 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
