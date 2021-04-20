CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man from Cahokia has been sentenced to prison after previously pleading guilty to an identity theft scheme.
Isaac Sanders, 40, was sentenced to serve 12 months and a day in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft in December 2020. The Department of Justice said Sanders and co-conspirator Tamecia Buckley used stolen identities and social security numbers to open electric and gas service accounts at Sanders’ properties.
When the bills went unpaid and services were shut down again, Sanders would reportedly pay Buckley to open a new account using a different stolen identity. The victims were not aware of the “financial damage being wrought in their names,” according to the Department of Justice. Authorities said Sanders stole, used and discarded the identities of six different people from 2014 to 2017.
Sanders was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $5,213.83 in restitution in addition to his prison sentence. Once he is released, Sanders will be under a three-year term of supervised released.
Buckley was prosecuted separately and given a 75-month prison sentence.
