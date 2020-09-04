EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been filed against a Cahokia man Friday in connection to a deadly East St. Louis shooting in 2019.
Darron Chairs Jr, 30, of Cahokia was charged with first degree murder.
Investigators said Chairs shot and killed 34-year-old Domonick White on Aug. 3, 2019. White was found dead t 5:45 p.m. in the Samuel Gompers housing complex on N. 6th Street.
Chairs is being held on a $1 million bond at the St. Clair County jail.
