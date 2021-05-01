ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Cahokia man was in federal custody Friday for travelling to the Philippines to engage in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors say.
According to the United State's Attorney's Office, Joseph Albert Fuchs, III, 53, went to the Philippines in February 2018 to have sex with a girl, knowing she's under the age of 16. The indictment alleges that Fuchs talked to the girl through Facebook chats from November 2017 to July 2019 and he's sent her more than $1,000 through PayPal and Xoom payments.
Fuchs entered a not guilty plea on Thursday. He's being held in custody pending a hearing on Monday. If convicted, he could face 10 years and up to life in prison.
