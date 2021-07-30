CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The mayor of the Metro East’s newest city vows to fix ongoing sewer problems.
According to engineers, when heavy rain falls in parts of Cahokia Heights the sewage drains back up. Now, Mayor Curtis McCall is taking action to clean up the problem that has plagued the area for generations. He wants to put $3 million in federal pandemic funds towards fixing the sewage and drainage issues.
“Some of our residents are afraid to allow their children to step outside in their backyard because they’re afraid their children will step in feces,” he said.
Engineers said it will take more than $20 million to get the sewer system into good shape.
