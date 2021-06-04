CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall St. went to work Friday for the city’s sewer division.

He says it was out of necessity because the division is down to just one other week after losing one to workman’s comp. Two other workers quit because pay was cut across the board when the cities merged.

"When we came into the office, one of the priorities, mandated by our citizens, was to live within our means. And that's what we're trying to do but at the same time we have to balance that with being fair to our workers,” said McCall Sr.

Cahokia Heights officially formed last month when Cahokia, Alorton and Centreville merged.