CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Cahokia Heights Police Department is looking to hire more officers after losing more than half of its workers during the city's merger last year.
The municipalities of Alorton, Centreville and Cahokia formed to become Cahokia Heights in 2021 to alleviate a number of problems, including crime.
Wednesday, Cahokia Heights mayor Curtis McCall Sr. told News 4 at least 40 or more full-time officers made up Centreville, Alorton and Cahokia before the 2021 merger. There were also part-time officers who served before the merger as well.
McCall said 16 full-time officers currently are employed with the Cahokia Heights Police Department.
McCall says pay is one of the reasons. He told News 4 starting wages for Cahokia police was more than $30 an hour, and around $18 an hour for Centreville and Alorton cops.
Now the starting wage is just above $25 an hour.
"It's been a challenge," McCall said. "I do believe that public safety is the cornerstone of a good community. I'm hoping that within the next six months we will be way ahead of hiring an additional eight officers. I think one of the biggest things law enforcement are facing, many of our communities of color, is that very few of our police men live in our communities these days."
Many in a Facebook group of 4,500 member, called Cahokia Crime Watch, have expressed disappointment in the merger. Residents reported more gunshots and longer response times from police.
"Cahokia - growing up here - used to be pretty good," said group administrator and Cahokia Heights resident Renee Williams. "But things have declined a lot. A lot more shootings. A lot more drive-by shootings on my street alone."
There are more than 22,000 residents in Cahokia Heights.
