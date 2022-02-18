CAHOKIA HEIGHTS(KMOV.com) -- A Cahokia Heights family is frustrated after a shooting left their dog injured last Friday.
The family wants to the city to add more police officers to the force.
Isaiah Henderson told News 4 he was at home around 8 p.m. when someone or some people randomly shot at their home in 1600 block of Andrews Drive. His dog, Stewart, was caught in the line of fire.
"He was screaming--hollering. He got off the bed," Henderson said. "He was hobbling. He was on one leg and he was bleeding. Bullets start coming through the house. One flew past my head and I hit the floor. And I was just feared-scared for my life-my daughter's life, because I can't get to her."
Henderson immediately called his daughter's mother to come home.
"If my bed was still right here, and I was laying down at the time, this bullet would have got my head, but instead it got my dog because he was laying down," Michelle Showalter, the mother of Henderson's daughter, said. "And we feel bad that there's not enough police in Cahokia Heights to help with these crimes."
Last month, Cahokia Heights mayor Curtis McCall Sr. told News 4 he's working to bolster the force and increase pay.
News 4 contacted the mayor's office Friday, but officials with his office said he wasn't available.
Area police departments continue to tell News 4 competitive pay is their challenge.
Belleville just raised its starting salary from $62,000 to $71,000. Cahokia Heights PD starts officers at $48,000. Collinsville starts at $69,000 and Fairview Heights at $71,000.
Henderson and Showalter said police are following leads in the shooting that injured Henderson's dog.
McCall Sr. said last month there are currently 16 full-time officers with Cahokia Heights PD. He wanted to add eight by summer.
