CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A cafeteria worker was kidnapped outside a Crestwood elementary school early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the school at 7:15 a.m. for a report of a possible kidnapping.
According to Crestwood Police Department, a cafeteria worker was confronted at Long Elementary School by an ex-boyfriend when she was forced into a car which then left the area.
No students were present during the incident, police say.
Police learned the suspect and victim were believed to be in Glen Carbon, Illinois, at a trailer park.
The Glen Carbon Police Department located the victim outside of a trailer. The suspect was taken into custody inside the trailer.
The case is being presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.