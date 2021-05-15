BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV)- Each year, the Evans Scholarship is awarded to just a few hundred golf caddies nationwide. This year, five high schoolers were selected from the St. Louis area, receiving a full housing and tuition college scholarship. One of the recipients, Landis Bargatze, says this is a life-changing honor.
"My Dad told me about this great course, Algonquin, and he told me about his experience as an Evans Scholar," said Bargatze. "I went a total of five years to this date and everything has been great. It's been a long journey, you have to keep your grades up. That's one of the biggest things and you have to be very polite."
Brentwood high senior Bargatze feels lucky to be one of the five caddies in the St. Louis area to be awarded the Evans Scholarship. Since the age of 13, he's been working hard on and off the course seeking out the award. He's balanced school, caddying, and working at Trader Joe's while pursuing the scholarship. The scholars are awarded to those showing a string caddie record, excellent academics, outstanding character, and financial need.
"It means a ton to me, I really want to do computer science at Mizzou but previously I was insanely worried that I wouldn't be able to have the funds to get to Mizzou," said Bargatze. "Obviously, there are great community colleges but that was a really big goal in my life that I wanted to achieve."
Bargatze credits his family and golf club for helping him achieve this goal. Now as he prepares for the next chapter of his life, attending college at Mizzou, he believes the scholarship helped him grow as a person as he enters this next chapter in his life.
"I learned a lot about just talking to another person," said Bargatze. "I noticed almost immediately after working here for a year that it was much easier to talk to adults. I feel like that really helped because when I meet people now it's more of an inviting experience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.