JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Inam Allah Khattak is recovering at Mercy Hospital South from the 13 stab wounds he suffered Tuesday evening when he was attacked by a female passenger.
The United Cab taxi driver, who goes by the nickname Sunny, spoke to News 4 from his hospital room.
"I'm feeling that I'm glad to be alive,” said Khattak.
Sunny said he was dispatched to pick up a woman at the Dierbergs grocery store near Tesson Ferry Road and I-270 Tuesday around 9 p.m. He said it was a red flag when she didn’t give him a specific address but said to drive to I-55 and Richardson Road in Jefferson County.
[WANTED: Woman accused of stabbing cab driver in Jefferson County]
"I told her you pay me $30, right. She told me I will pay you $35. You take me to home and my father will pay you money," said Khattak.
The woman eventually directed the cab to the intersection of Windemere Drive and Ferris Court in Imperial. According to Sunny, they sat there for 10 or 15 minutes, then the woman asked to go to a nearby convenience store to get cigarettes.
Upon returning, Sunny said the woman tried to pay with a debit card but it was rejected. Then she told him to pull up to the garage where her father would supposedly come out to pay. After that he said the woman began stabbing him from the backseat.
“She told me 'I want to kill you,'” said Khattack.
Sunny said he suffered stab wounds to the left side of his face, his left hand, a shoulder and his right side. He said one of the stab wounds was less than a half inch from one of his kidneys.
There was a house with an open garage door nearby and Sunny said he ran to it for help and found a man inside who called 911. The female attacker drove off in the United Cab minivan, which was found abandoned later in south St. Louis County.
Sunny said he normally doesn’t drive his cab after dark and was only on duty because he was filling in for another driver who was out of town. After he recovers, he said he plans to go back to the job that he loves but will be much more cautious about the people he picks up.
“Yes, I will be nervous,” said Khattak.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is following new leads in the case but is asking anyone who can identify the woman in the surveillance photo to call the detective bureau at 636-797-5515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.