JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A cab driver was stabbed multiple times and carjacked by a woman in Jefferson County late Tuesday night.
Jefferson County deputies told News 4 the woman was picked up by the cab around 9 p.m. on Tesson Ferry Road. While the woman was in the car, she reportedly told the driver she needed to stop for money.
Then, just before 11 p.m., they got close to her drop-off location near Windemere and Miller in Imperial, where the woman allegedly started stabbing the driver. As the driver ran for help, the woman stole the cab.
The stolen cab was later found off Telegraph Road in St. Louis County. The woman has not been taken into custody.
No other information has been released.
