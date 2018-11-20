ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police say a cab driver was carjacked early Tuesday morning near Interstate 44 and Jefferson Avenue.
Investigators say Nate Lewis, the United Cab driver, picked up a passenger in North St. Louis County. The cab driver told police he was going to work at McDonalds at Jefferson Avenue and I-44.
Lewis said the passenger said he wanted to go somewhere else when the cab got to McDonalds, claiming to have forgotten his work shirt. The driver said the passenger then pulled out a semi-automatic gun.
"He told me he needed to stop and get his work shirt first and acted like he was upset about the work shirt..he's coming out with the gun...that's all I needed to see and vacated the scene," said Lewis.
The driver jumped out of the cab and the suspect took off with the van.
Police say the cab driver's phone was still inside, allowing investigators to track the vehicle to California Avenue. Officers were not able to locate the suspect.
