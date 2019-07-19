RANCHO CORDOVA, Ca. (CNN) -- One man is in custody after reportedly carjacking an ice cream truck in California, and now authorities believe a woman originally thought to be a victim may have been in on it.
Video of the initial carjacking allegedly shows 32-year-old Larnelle Flournoy climbing into the ice cream truck and driving off.
He later crashed in a ditch, and then reportedly carjacked a woman, Christina Butuza, who was driving a black BMW.
The black BMW later crashed as well, and Butuza was able to run to the pursuing deputies while Flournoy fled.
Flournoy was later seen running through a field with a handgun, and SWAT officers eventually brought him into custody.
But after more surveillance footage became available, police began to doubt Butuza’s role as a victim.
The new video shows a black BMW, one which appears identical to the one she was driving, in the exact same area as where the ice cream truck was stolen and at the exact same time as the theft.
Officers are now referring to her as a person of interest and have not been able to locate her.
