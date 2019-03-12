ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men were critically injured during a Monday afternoon crash in north St. Louis
A 31-year-old was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang when it crashed into a tree off of the 3800 block of North Kingshighway around 4 p.m. Bystanders were able to the pull the driver and 35-year-old passenger from the car as it became fully engulfed in flames.
The driver was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition. The passenger was listed as critical, stable condition at the hospital.
Accident reconstruction crews are handling the ongoing investigation.
