TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An alleged porch pirate was arrested with the help of vigilant bystanders and a camera registration program in Troy, Illinois.
The Troy Police Department said William J. Crane was seen on camera stealing packages off of residential porches on Dec. 2. He was later identified and allegedly found in possession of the stolen items.
The Caseyville man’s bond was set at $7,500 after he was charged with theft.
Following Crane’s arrest, police said citizens can have packages delivered to their department for safe keeping at no cost.
