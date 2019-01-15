ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident involving multiple vehicles in north St. Louis.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Fairground Park at Fair and Natural Bridge.
According to police, three adults and one juvenile were in a Ford F-150 that was reportedly stolen from Hazelwood.
Officers were following the truck, and when they tried to stop the driver near the Grand Watertower, the truck sped away.
Police pursued the vehicle for a short time, but eventually lost sight of them. Shortly after, the officers received a call that the truck had been in an accident.
The truck crashed into another vehicle at Natural Bridge and Fair, and the driver of that vehicle was killed.
One of the truck’s passengers was thrown from the truck and ended up underneath it.
It is unclear how serious the injuries to the carjacking suspects were, but police say all four of them are in the hospital.
